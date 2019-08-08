Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.31 N/A 0.52 24.05 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 53.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.