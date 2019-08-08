Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.31
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 53.87% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
