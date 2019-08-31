Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.92 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares. About 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.