Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.16 N/A 0.52 24.05 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 106.28 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 42.45% and 32.94% respectively. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was less bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.