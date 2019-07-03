Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

Since Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 12 10.37 N/A 0.40 31.31 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.82 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.