Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.20 N/A 0.21 29.38

Demonstrates Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and WisdomTree Investments Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.