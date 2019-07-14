Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s results

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.