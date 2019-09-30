Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 7.45% and 26.28% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.