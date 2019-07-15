Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|-0.61%
|-0.61%
|2.94%
|2.94%
|-0.51%
|9.87%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.