Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.