Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We are comparing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.18
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|-0.61%
|-0.61%
|2.94%
|2.94%
|-0.51%
|9.87%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
