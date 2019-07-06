Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We are comparing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.18 N/A 0.79 13.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.