Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.06 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $17.67, while its potential upside is 8.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.45% and 30.34%. Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 18.64%. Comparatively, 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.