Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s results

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|-0.61%
|-0.61%
|2.94%
|2.94%
|-0.51%
|9.87%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
