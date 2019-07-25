Reviewing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)’s and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s results

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has weaker performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund