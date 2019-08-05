Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.