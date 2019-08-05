Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
