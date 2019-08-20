Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

Since Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.94 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.28% and 20.88%. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.