Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.68 N/A 0.29 50.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 16.26% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.