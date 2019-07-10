Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.68
|N/A
|0.29
|50.97
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 16.26% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.2%
|-0.07%
|2.36%
|-1.36%
|-7.16%
|6.75%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.42%
|2.73%
|4.48%
|8.14%
|9.96%
|11.95%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
