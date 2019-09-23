Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.38 N/A 1.23 14.76

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.