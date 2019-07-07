Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|12
|17.37
|N/A
|2.73
|3.85
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.28% and 4.77%. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.2%
|-0.07%
|2.36%
|-1.36%
|-7.16%
|6.75%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-12.88%
|-27.95%
|-15.27%
|-7.87%
|-6.07%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
