Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.37 N/A 2.73 3.85

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.28% and 4.77%. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.