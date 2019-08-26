Reviewing Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s and 57161 (NYSE:APF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and 57161.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares. Competitively, 57161 has 5.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats 57161.