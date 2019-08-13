Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.76
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|28.28
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Eaton Vance Corp. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, with potential upside of 4.97%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Corp. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 0%. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
