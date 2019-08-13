Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.76 N/A 3.34 13.33 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 28.28 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Eaton Vance Corp. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, with potential upside of 4.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 0%. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.