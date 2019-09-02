Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.78
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$46 is Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.68%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
