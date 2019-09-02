Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.78 N/A 3.34 13.33 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.