Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|40
|3.04
|N/A
|3.23
|11.87
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|35.7%
|12.5%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Eaton Vance Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$42.63 is Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.72%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 27.56%. Insiders held 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.89%
|-7.15%
|-5.41%
|-13.31%
|-32.56%
|8.87%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.