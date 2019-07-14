Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 40 3.04 N/A 3.23 11.87 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.63 is Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 27.56%. Insiders held 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.