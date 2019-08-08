Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.78 N/A 3.34 13.33 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Eaton Vance Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential is 3.90% at a $42.63 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.