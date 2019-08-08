Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.78
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Eaton Vance Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential is 3.90% at a $42.63 consensus target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.