Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.07 N/A 3.34 13.33 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.49 N/A 1.39 11.54

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, with potential upside of 0.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 11.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.