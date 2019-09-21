Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.74 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 2.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.