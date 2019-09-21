Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|3.02
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.74
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 2.22%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.
