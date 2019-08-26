Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s results

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.67 N/A 3.34 13.33 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Corp. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has an average price target of $42.25, and a 7.48% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 57.55%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.