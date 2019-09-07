Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)’s results

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.88 N/A 3.34 13.33 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.97 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Corp. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential is 5.87% at a $46 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.