Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 42 2.99 N/A 3.34 13.33 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, with potential upside of 3.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.