Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|2.99
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.23
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, with potential upside of 3.16%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
