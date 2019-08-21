Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s results

We are comparing Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.76 N/A 3.34 13.33 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.43 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 3 0 2.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.69% and an $41.83 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.