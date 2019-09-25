Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33 BlackRock Inc. 447 4.94 N/A 26.30 17.78

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Corp. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Corp. and BlackRock Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Eaton Vance Corp. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.56 beta. In other hand, BlackRock Inc. has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.38% and an $46 consensus price target. Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc.’s consensus price target is $527.5, while its potential upside is 19.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that BlackRock Inc. looks more robust than Eaton Vance Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 84.9% respectively. Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Eaton Vance Corp.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.