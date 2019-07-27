Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 3.10 N/A 3.23 11.87 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has a -6.84% downside potential and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was less bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.