Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|3.10
|N/A
|3.23
|11.87
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|35.7%
|12.5%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp. has a -6.84% downside potential and a consensus price target of $42.63.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 73.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.89%
|-7.15%
|-5.41%
|-13.31%
|-32.56%
|8.87%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|1.48%
|-0.07%
|-8.69%
|9.64%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was less bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
