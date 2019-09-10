Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.41 N/A 0.99 13.01 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.40 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Wins Finance Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.06%. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has 15.72% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.