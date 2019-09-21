Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.91 N/A 0.99 13.01 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.03%. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.