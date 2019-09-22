Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.91 N/A 0.99 13.01 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.41%. Insiders owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.