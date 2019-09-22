Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.91
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.41%. Insiders owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.