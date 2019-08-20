Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.24 N/A 0.99 13.01 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.50 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus price target of $47.5, with potential upside of 12.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.4% respectively. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has 15.72% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.