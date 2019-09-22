Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.91 N/A 0.99 13.01 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.