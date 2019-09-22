Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.91
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
