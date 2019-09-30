Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s results

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.99 13.01 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.74%. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.