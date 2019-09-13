Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.99 N/A 0.99 13.01 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.86%. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.