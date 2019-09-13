Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.99
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.86%. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.