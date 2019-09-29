Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.99 13.01 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders are 94.89%. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.