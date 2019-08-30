Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.48 N/A 0.99 13.01 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 94.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.