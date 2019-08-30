Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|16.48
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 94.89%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
