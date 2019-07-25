Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.19
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.49%
|2.41%
|5.85%
|12.64%
|7.52%
|11.11%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.