Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.19 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.