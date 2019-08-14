Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.21 N/A 0.99 13.01 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.44 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, which is potential 5.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.23% respectively. Insiders owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.