Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)’s results

Since Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.26 N/A 0.66 16.94 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.29 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 36.07% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.