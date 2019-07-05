Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.78 N/A -0.16 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.96 N/A 1.09 12.96

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.