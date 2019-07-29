Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.09 N/A -0.16 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.79 N/A 0.74 13.07

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29% Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Pzena Investment Management Inc

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.