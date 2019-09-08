Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

We are contrasting Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.51 N/A 0.66 16.94 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has 13.64% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.