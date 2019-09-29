Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.66 16.94 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 19 1.48 N/A 1.23 14.76

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 41.94% respectively. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.