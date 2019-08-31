Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.52 N/A 0.66 16.94 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.