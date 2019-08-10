Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s results

We are comparing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.36 N/A 0.66 16.94 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.04 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.