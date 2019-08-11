Reviewing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.36 N/A 0.66 16.94 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.