Reviewing Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)’s and Its Peers results

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Corporation plc has 81.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Corporation plc and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.20% 6.90% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Eaton Corporation plc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc N/A 81 16.33 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Eaton Corporation plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Eaton Corporation plc is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Eaton Corporation plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

With consensus target price of $86, Eaton Corporation plc has a potential upside of 3.63%. The competitors have a potential upside of 69.65%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Eaton Corporation plc make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Corporation plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Eaton Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Eaton Corporation plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Risk and Volatility

Eaton Corporation plc has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s competitors are 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Eaton Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc’s peers beat Eaton Corporation plc on 7 of the 6 factors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.