Reviewing Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)’s and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 78 1.60 N/A 5.03 15.80 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Corporation plc and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Corporation plc and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Risk and Volatility

Eaton Corporation plc has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hudson Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc. Its rival Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 0.4 respectively. Hudson Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Corporation plc and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 1 0 4 2.80 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Eaton Corporation plc’s average price target is $88, while its potential upside is 7.57%. Competitively Hudson Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.5, with potential upside of 69.76%. The results provided earlier shows that Hudson Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Eaton Corporation plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Corporation plc and Hudson Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 65.1% respectively. About 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -1.75% -4.87% 2.41% 8.32% 3.87% 15.85% Hudson Technologies Inc. 8.36% 33.11% 79.46% 66.12% -22.99% 125.84%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc has weaker performance than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats Hudson Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.